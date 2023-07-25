Hadley and Wright double up in style

Bowls

The Shifnal bowlers won the Joyce Barnes Doubles at Wrockwardine Wood in the league’s first promotion in more than three years.

Hadley and Wright, who both play for the club’s B team in division two, beat Sue Stone and Jenny Goodhall of first division Chelmarsh 21-17 in the final. Spokeswoman Pauline Wilson said: “League secretary Carol Faulkner has restarted the popular league doubles competitions and this was the first one held since Covid.

“A total of 16 couples entered and congratulations go to Shirley Hadley and Jan Wright who beat Sue Stone and Jenny Goodhall a closely fought final. Thank you to Wrockwardine Wood for hosting and Louise Cotton in particular for providing such fantastic cakes!”

It could be second time lucky tomorrow for bowlers in a Shropshire affiliated veterans league.

The Malpas Senior Citizens League holds part two of its Colin Paxton doubles competition at Malpas Farmers from 10.30am, with no divisional fixtures in the afternoon to encourage entries.

“This is a second opportunity to qualify for the final on Finals Day on September 27,” explained league competitions secretary Chris Nevitt.

“If bowlers were unsuccessful on day one or couldn’t make it, this is a chance for another go – and there will be a fresh draw for partners.