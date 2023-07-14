Young bowlers chase Merit title

Shropshire association’s 18-25 Merit is at Wellington’s Sir John Bayley from 10am with entries costing £10 taken on the day by organiser Mike Potter.

But the British association’s equivalent competition is for a slightly younger age group, Potter explaining: “The two bowlers who are aged 18-23 that go the furthest tomorrow will represent Shropshire in the BCGBA 18-23 Finals on Sunday, August 13, at Heaton Park, Greater Manchester.

“Dress code will apply from the quarter-finals onwards tomorrow and home bowlers are allowed to enter with a two chalk handicap.”

The last 16 of the British Super Cup is beckoning for Shropshire bowls giants Castlefields.

A fine seven-shot victory in the away leg of the four home-four away 31-up knockout against Moseley has put them in the driving seat going into Saturday’s home leg at Queen Street (11am start).

Jon Palmer was the 31-13 hero at Moseley as Fields close in on landing the Arthur Land Trophy. But fellow Shrewsbury club Meole Brace were knocked out by King George V last Saturday.