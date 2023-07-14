Medal joy for Roberts at Olympian Society singles

Golden boy John Roberts

They met in the final of Wenlock Olympian Society singles knockout at Broseley with James having won the doubles gold with clubmate Sue Conneely at Much Wenlock last month.

This time, though, it was Roberts who took the top medal on Sunday after rain had threatened an early end to a competition that attracted 16 entries.

“Great bowling by both but John kept going on that crown and after a full afternoon he took the win 21-9,” said organiser Gail Hall.

James and winning doubles partner Conneely met in the semi-finals with Dave the 21-7 winner, while Sue’s husband, Des, bowed out at the same stage 21-9 to Roberts.

“A huge thank you to all who took part, markers, measures and green keepers,” added Hall.

A bowls packed weekend with two open competitions is on offer at a Telford club in September.

Sir John Bayley will run the Dennis Lewis Memorial Open on their two greens on Sunday, September 24 (10am start) with 64 places at £15 apiece available

If all are taken there will be a £600 first prize and Michael Cooper is the promoter to book with on 07908 476654.

It’s the same contact for the Bayley’s Mixed Doubles for 16 pairs 24 hours earlier, entries costing £14 and a £300 first prize with a full house.

Meanwhile, Chirk’s Open Doubles has been rearranged for Sunday, the Edgmond Mixed Doubles is filling fast and a new reserve list has been opened for the Bridgewater Open 64 later this month.

Bowls diary

Chirk Open Pairs – rearranged for Sunday, July 16, for 32 pairs at £20 apiece with a 9.30am start time. Prizes depending on entry numbers, vacancy details from Meurig Davies on 07941 919649.

John Dromgool Memorial Singles at Wem Albion on Sunday, July 16 (10am start) – open to bowlers from the three Wem clubs and surrounding area. Entry £10 with £100 for the winner if there are at least 32 entries. Home bowlers handicapped, book with Rich Lockett on 07540 597229.

Bridgewater Open 64 – one-day comp on Saturday, July 22, with 64 places using both greens at the Whitchurch club. Entry fee £15, first prize £500, reserve list names to Richard Proudlove on 07725 131713.