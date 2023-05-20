Bound bounces back in style for County success

Tracy Bound

The Meole Brace bowler put the disappointment of losing in the semi-finals of the County Averages Classic at Woodfield behind her by winning the Shropshire Ladies’ County Merit crown.

Bound won a top class final at Atcham on Sunday to deny Bylet’s Cheryl Caswell being champion two years in a row.

“In the final Cheryl got off to a quick start on a difficult green and after six ends was 6-2 up, but after 11 ends Tracy was 11-7 up!” said county competition secretary Louise Cotton.

The crunch clash ebbed and flowed in the same vein until they were 18 across.

“Cheryl then gained two points at the next end before Tracy ran out to win the title,” added Cotton.

“Both will represent Shropshire at the British Ladies Merit Finals (at Tarleton in Lancashire on July 8).

“Many thanks go to Atcham BC for an excellent condition green and their amazing hospitality.”

Semi-final scores: Natalia Connor 17 Tracy Bound 21; Sally King 10 Cheryl Caswell 21.

It’s a big day tomorrow for Shropshire’s two bowls teams in the British Ladies county championship.

Having lost in the final last year, Shropshire start their bid to go one better with a match against South Staffordshire in qualifying section three.

And North Shropshire mark their return to the main championship after another year in the President’s Cup by taking on section two rivals North Lancs & Fylde.

The superb surface at Edgmond is the venue for Shropshire’s home leg (2pm start) where a strong 12 features newly crowned county champion Tracy Bound at No.12.

Hadnall’s Kerry Dance makes her debut away at M&B Cheslyn Hay with Shropshire warm favourites to start off their campaign with an overall win.

Teams packed with experience is the North Shropshire approach to their showdown with legs at Tilstock and East End BC in Lytham.

n It should have been a weekend double header of action for Shropshire Ladies teams.

But their entry in the British Ladies junior county team championship at Heaton Park in Manchester today was withdrawn.