It’s double delight for new Merit champions

Bowls

The new body running the Whitchurch and Market Drayton leagues held joint competitions for the Under-18, Under-21, Under-25 and Ladies Merit titles at Hodnet.

And organisers Richard Proudlove and Jack Hazeldine were delighted with proceedings on Saturday as Eloise Fenwick, Ed Proudlove, Ben Hinton and Jenny Rogers were crowned champions of both leagues.

“I feel Hodnet deserve a massive amount of credit for what they did for us – I haven’t seen excellent hospitality like that for a long time,” said Hazeldine. “I am sure everyone who was there would agree with me – it was a real pleasure to run competitions at that club.”

Rogers (Woore) beat Elaine Jones 21-9 in the Ladies final after 11 entered and Calverhall’s Fenwick defeated Harry Brookes 21-7 to take the Under-18 title.

Proudlove (Adderley) got the better of Hinton 21-14 to take the Under-21 crown but Hinton had his revenge in the Under-25 final to give Woore a club double on the day.

“Well done to Ben on winning the Under-25 Merit and commiserations to Ed who played a great final – the second one that both players had contested on the day,” said the organisers.

They have opted to call off Saturday’s scheduled Men’s Doubles, explaining: “Due to it being the King’s Coronation weekend, we have decided that we should postpone it. A new date will be announced in due course.”

Winners in 2021 and beaten finalists last year, Wrockwardine Wood know a thing or two about having a good County Cup campaign.

So tonight the reigning Shropshire Premier Bowling League champions should be fully prepared for their preliminary round tie against Newport.

The 12-a-side showdown takes place at Allscott Heath (7pm start) with Newport the underdogs after the departure of some players led the club to pull out of the Premier League. But the Fishes know that the Wrockites have already suffered a surprise defeat in the Premier’s Mayhew Trophy at the hands of Hanmer, so will be hoping to add to the Telford club’s early season blues.

Tonight’s other prelim tie sees Premier pair Hanwood and Bylet do battle on Newport’s No.1 green, the winners to make the last 16 on May 17.

Chirk, now settling into their first season in the Tanners Shropshire League, are hoping to lure more bowlers into Wales.

The Welsh border club are promoting an open pairs competition on Sunday, June 25, sponsored by the area’s major employers, Kronospan.

It’s for 32 pairs at £20 apiece with a 9.30am start time and prizes depending on entry numbers, bookings to Meurig Davies on 07941 919649.

Bowls diary

Edgmond Summer Open – 32 places at £20 each for singles KO on Saturday, May 13, vacancy news from Sarah Glenholmes on 07792 428685.

Newport Open on Sunday, May 28 (10am start) – open to 64 men and women, but no home bowlers. Entries £20 and £350 first prize, names to Rob Burroughs by text to 07901 229623.

Wenlock Olympian Society doubles KO at Much Wenlock on Sunday, June 25 – Maximum of 32 pairs at £10 each, entries to Bob Mumford on 01952-727138, 07539 955576 (email mumfordrobert194@btinternet.com).

LLP Open at Bylet – 64 spaces in one-dayer on Sunday, July 9, sponsored by County Loos with £600 for winner. Entry £20, no home bowlers, bookings to Steve Reeves on 07946 612912.

Wenlock Olympian Society singles KO at Broseley – on Sunday, July 9, from 10.30am. £5 to enter, names to Gail Hall on 07825 641814 (broseleybowlingclub@gmail.com) by June 30.