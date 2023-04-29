Evans is cleaning up titles in the Tanners Shropshire League

Bowls

He won the Sambrook Doubles last year with Abbey clubmate Neil Jones and now he’s added the league’s Champion of Champions crown.

Evans starred this time at Monkmoor, landing the title by winning a cracking final 21-20 against Steve Duckett of Castlefields.

“Of the 17 individual winners from last season, 14 bowlers took part in the first Champion of Champions to take place since Covid,” said league competition secretary Rich Jones. “In the quarter-finals Andy Jones (Bicton) beat Neil Jones (Abbey) 21–14, Perry Evans (Abbey) beat Josh Warner (Wem USC) 21–18, Steve Duckett (Castlefields) beat Matt Parry (Unison) 21–12 and Dan Williams (Hanwood) defeated Tony Cunningham (Hanwood) 21–19.

“In the semi-finals Perry beat Andy 21–18 and Steve beat Dan 21–6 before a very close final. My congratulations to Perry and Steve for an excellent final.

“Many thanks to Monkmoor Bowling Club and in particular Andy Cooke for a great running green.”

Tanners bowlers have the League Handicap to aim at on Monday at Meole Brace Bowling Club with an 11am start, entries on the day at £5 with the prize money depending on numbers.