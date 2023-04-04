Game’s still a Breeze for bowler John

Harry Wilson and John Breeze

The County Merit winner of 2000 continues to collect titles, the latest being the SPS Whitchurch League’s Norman Ford Classic.

Breeze was the averages winner as Newport topped division four last year and he kept his winning run going by triumphing in the invitation competition at Prees at Saturday. The former county senior team regular beat Harry Wilson of first division side Adderley B 21-10 in the final after claiming the scalp of Ed Proudlove 21-12 in the semi-finals while Wilson was beating Gary Beff 21-19.

“Thank you to all the players who came and played – it was a pleasure to be around so many good people,” the league’s joint competitions organisers Richard Proudlove and Jack Hazeldine. It was great to see so many people around the green to support us and we hope this can continue through the season.