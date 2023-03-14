Archie are set for frantic finale in District title race

Bowls

After two successive defeats, Archie’s hopes of closing in at the top of the District Invitation Winter League with victory over Malpas Sports were dashed when bad weather forced Thursday night’s fixture to be called off.

That leaves them with three games in hand on leaders Woore but a 23-point gap to try and bridge before the campaign on the front green at the Whitchurch club is due to end on March 31.

And Woore took full advantage by pulling further clear thanks to a 9-1 victory (115-98 on aggregate) over Shropshire Mix with wins in three of the four singles and both doubles.

Second-placed Bridgewater whitewashed bottom side District B (126-85), Tim Stokes winning 21-8, District A edged out Elephant & Castle 6-4 (117-102) and Wem USC and Adderley finished 5-5 with Craig Jones’s 21-5 card helping the Services take the agg 100-97.

AWC play the second of two games in 48 hours tomorrow against Wem after title favourites Woore take on District B tonight.

There’s no game scheduled for Thursday and then E & C do battle with the Mix on Friday and there are thankfully some free midweek nights to try and catch up with weather hit matches.

New young recruits to bowling in Shropshire have been invited to a special promotion in another new initiative from county chiefs.

Bowlers under-18 who were newly registered last season are encouraged to attend an information and coaching session on Sunday, April 2, at Bicton Bowling Club, near Shrewsbury.

“Shropshire Crown Green Bowling Association would like to invite any new under-18s with their parents to Bicton,” said county registrar and treasurer Marie Scott.

“Qualified coaches will be running through bowls basics to ensure new bowlers get off to a good start in their bowling careers.

“The session will run from 10am to 1pm and will be delivered in two smaller sessions with a break in-between.”

Scott, who asks anyone planning to attend to contact her, registered 32 new junior bowlers in Shropshire last year out of a total of 256.

It was no-go for North Shropshire Parks’ 11th winter one-day bowls competition.

Due to have been played at Old Shrewsbury on Saturday, snow followed by rain in the county town proved the only winner.

“Unfortunately, due to the weather earlier in the week, Old Shrewsbury cancelled the competition,” said organiser Jamie Brooks.

“But we are booked in there again, weather permitting, this coming Saturday.”

Brookes needs at least 20 entries for the one-dayer – with its round robin groups followed by knockout ties for cash prizes – to go ahead.