Caswell is on a roll as she lands Merit success
She’s done it again! Just one month on from winning the Spring Waterloo, Cheryl Caswell has been crowned Shropshire Ladies Merit champion for the second time.
The Bylet sensation was unbeatable on the No.1 green at Newport on Sunday, getting her hands on the trophy again by beating Sally King (Wrockwardine Wood) 21-13 in the final.
“I’m absolutely over the moon to have won the Shropshire Ladies’ County Merit for a second time,” said the elated bowler from the Bridgnorth-based club.
“It was my third final in three years, after never getting past the semis before, and I couldn’t have beat a better player in the final than Sally!
“Turns out, I can sort of play greens that are sort of running... who knew?!”
King, fellow Wrockite Natalia Moseley and Jade Jones (Prince of Wales Hotel) reached the semi-finals and will join Caswell in representing Shropshire at the British Ladies Merit at Hawcoat in Cumbria on July 13.