Hintons turn up the heat to secure Trophy triumph

Now playing full time for Woore, the Hintons won a battle of the last two winners of the title in Saturday’s final at the Sir John Bayley Club.

The 2022 winners beat the reigning champions, Wayne and Steve Rogers, 21-10 in 19 ends on a day that saw county competition secretary Mike Potter overwhelmed by 34 entries – up from 20 in 2023.

“It was the largest field in over a decade and it soon became apparent that, due to the lightning quick surfaces of them, both greens would be needed in order for the event to be completed within the day,” said Potter.

“After 11 hours of action, the last two winners of the competition made the final, so the prospects of a close match looked good.

“Carl and Ben Hinton started well, turning a 7-1 lead in to 14-5 advantage and they kept up the pressure to get to 17-7, completing their victory just after Wayne and Steve Rogers had made double figures.

“An incredible age range saw one parent with his young son of just three-and-a-half standing alongside a son and his dad aged 80 as they awaited the draw to be made!”

The Hintons had seen a 9-0 semi-final lead over Roy and Josh Bradburn evaporate and had to work hard for a 21-17 card while the Rogers duo scored two full house fours in a 21-4 win over Roger and Josh Cotton.

Quarter-final scores: Wayne & Steven Rogers 21-1 Jamie & Rory King; Roger & Josh Cotton 21-4 John & John Roberts; Carl & Ben Hinton 21-11 Tony & Graham Wall; Roy & Josh Bradburn 21-20 Kevin & Alex Jones.

Gareth Davies had the joy of defeating an Oswestry Bowling League legend to get his hands on its Tote Singles crown.

Having made a fine start to the season in Division One for Llanynmynech, Davies beat the highly-

respected Dave Edwards (Llangollen) 21-17 in the final at Church BC.

His reward for Sunday’s success was a £160 first prize as he added to the Jubilee Pairs title won in 2022 with clubmate James Candlin.

“Congratulations to Gareth and a big thank you to the Church Bowling Club for hosting the competition,” said organiser Roger Candlin.

In the semi-finals Davies had been in a hurry in beating Phil Jones 21-8 as Edwards worked his way to a 21-16 card against Kelly Richardson.

The Oswestry comps keep coming this Sunday) with the Division 4-5 Singles at Ellesmere, 10am start, entries £5 to Candlin on 07398 444248.