Admin king Martin Gaut lines up a shot at Washlands prize

Martin Gaut

St Georges man Gaut is secretary of the Shropshire Premier League, fixture secretary of the Shrewsbury Ladies League and treasurer of the Shropshire Ladies association among other things. But he’s made time to enter a one-day singles knockout at Burton club Washlands on Sunday, March 12, when a field of 32 will chase a first prize of £300.

Gaut faces a first-round tie against two-time British Senior Merit champion Andrew Spragg and the line-up also includes Jon Palmer, Ian Howell, Stuart Gittings, Darren Plenderleith and Matt Kelly-Walley.

Meanwhile, there are now under 50 places left in the Meole Open, the Hadley Open is almost full and vacancies in the Candlin Doubles at Sinclair are severely limited.

Bowls diary

£5,660 Coors Meole Brace Open – 2023 qualifying sessions on Saturday-Sunday, March 18-19 & 25-26 (sessions 10.15am to 3pm, with practice available). £1,000 to winner on finals day on Sunday, April 2 (11.30am). No homesters, £20 to enter, limited to 256. Entries via text (07901 229623), email (crowngreenbowlscomps@gmail.com), to Robert Burroughs.

Candlin Doubles at Telford club Sinclair – one-day comp for 32 pairs with £500 in prize money on Sunday, April 16. Entries £15, limited vacancies, details from organiser Stuart Church (07877 857721).

Hadley Open with £3,200 prize money – qualifiers on Saturday-Sunday, March 18-19 & 25-26 (2.30 & 6.30pm sessions). Finals day Saturday, April 1 with 10.30am start and £700 to winner. No home bowlers, entry fee is £20, limited to first 128 entries. Entries to Robert Burroughs (contact above)

LLP Open at Bylet – 64 spaces in one-dayer on Sunday, July 9, sponsored by County Loos with £750 for winner. Entry £20, no home bowlers, bookings to 07946 612912.

£1,580 Burway Open – one-dayer on Saturday, April 22, using both greens at the Ludlow club. Entry £20, and 64 places but no home bowlers. Qualifying at 11am and 12.30pm and £500 to winner with full entry. Names to Jesse James on 07791 244272.