Neighbours to host one-dayers

Bowls

A £1,000 first prize is the bait for bowlers to enter the Newport Open on Sunday, May 28 – two weeks after Edgmond have staged their Summer Open.

Newport spokesman Aaron King said: “After years of it not being run, we have decided to get it going again in 2023 as a one-day open competition for 64 entries.”

“If the competition fills up there’s great prize money up for grabs with help from our sponsors too, with money to be paid when entering.”

Entry costs £25 and the last 16 will get money, contact King on 07902 566487 to book a place.

Sarah Gleholmes (07792 428685) is the contact for the Edgmond Summer Open on Sunday, May 13, for 32 entries at £20 apiece – and it’s filling fast.

BOWLS DIARY

Candlin Doubles at Telford club Sinclair - one-day comp for 32 pairs with £500 in prize money on Sunday, April 16. Entries £15, limited vacancies, details from organiser Stuart Church (07877-857721).

Hadley Open with £3,200 prize money – qualifiers on Saturday-Sunday, March 18-19 & 25-26 (2.30 & 6.30pm sessions). Finals day Saturday, April 1 with 10.30am start and £700 to winner. No home bowlers, entry fee is £20, limited to first 128 entries. Entries via text (07901 229623), Email (crowngreenbowlscomps@gmail.com), to Robert Burroughs

£1,580 Burway Open - one-dayer on Saturday, April 22. Entry £20, and 64 places but no home bowlers. Qualifying at 11am and 12.30pm and £500 to winner with full entry. Names to Jesse James on 07791-244272.

Bridgewater Open 64 - one-day comp on Saturday, July 22, with 64 places using both greens at the Whitchurch club. Entry fee £15, first prize £500 and nearly full, vacancy details from Richard Proudlove on 07725-131713.