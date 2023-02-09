Shropshire's Callum Wraight makes it back-to-back wins for Parks

Callum Wraight

The Shropshire bowls king won the seventh such comp with a 21-8 final victory over long distance traveller Mark Holden in Saturday’s final at Whitchurch’s District Club.

That earned him the lion’s share of a £330 prize fund after round robin group games were followed by knockout ties in the latest Jamie Brookes promotion that, like the winter series, is gaining in popularity.

“It was a fantastic turnout of 33, the green ran very well and Callum performed pretty much how he normally does,” said Brookes.

“Mark Holden was very consistent throughout and deservedly made the final, but he couldn’t match Callum in it.”

But a decent prize was a fitting reward for Holden, Brookes explaining: “He travels from St Helens, week in week out, to both the one-dayers and the winter series.

“He’s part of the Fleetwood set-up and obviously a very keen bowler. He’s a top bloke and a very steady and consistent bowler.

“I’m very grateful to all the 150-plus attendees this winter, but for him to travel those miles tells me that we must be doing something right – and long may it last.”

Reigning British Senior Merit champion Wraight beat Gary Whitehall (Adderley) 21-8 in his semi-final while Holden was having a much tougher time in getting the better of Hadnall’s Kerry Dance 21-18.

Quarter-final scores – Whitehall 21 Will Childs 13; Wraight 21 David Cunningham 7; Dance 21 Tom Sheridan 9; Holden 21 Brookes 16.

Then there were none... the main West Midlands region bowling league is now a desert as far as Shropshire clubs are concerned.

The last one from the county playing in the Summit Garage Staffordshire Premier League – Wrockwardine Wood – pulled out at Monday’s AGM.

“Wrockwardine Wood have withdrawn from the league, leaving 18 teams, 10 in the Premier Division and eight in Division One,” confirmed league secretary Rob Burroughs.

Telford-based Burroughs was re-elected and added the roe of safeguarding officer, but his presence is the last Shropshire link to a league that was launched in 2007.