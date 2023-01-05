Matty Worden stuns Callum Wraight to net shield

Bowls

The 22-year-old won the £1,300 Edgmond Winter Shield, inflicting final misery on Shropshire and British No.1 Callum Wraight for the second year running.

Worden, who accounted for last year’s winner Scott Simpson in qualifying at the village club near Newport, beat Shrewsbury king Wraight 21-15 in Monday’s final to land the £500 top prize.

It looked like red hot favourite Wraight would romp to the title after beating Andy Armstrong of Hanmer so decisively 21-7 in the semi-finals.

But Worden, who bowled for Ifton in the Premier League in 2021 and had one county game for Wales last year, had other ideas after claiming the last four scalp of Gary Whitehall (Adderley) 21-17.

“What a fantastic day!” said co-promoter Sarah Glenholmes.

“We have been thoroughly entertained by some top flight bowling by a marvellous field of 16 exceptional bowlers.

“Congratulations to Matty Worden on his triumph over Callum in a nail biting final.

“Thanks go to all of our members for their continued support and hard work over the duration of the competition.

“Big thanks also to our generous sponsors- Partridges Opticians Newport, Carpet Loom and Newport Beds and the HR Department.”