Shrewsbury indoor bowlers suffer a friendly defeat on road

Bowls

They travelled to Tamworth on Saturday for a five rink triples match, the second in this season’s Weekend Friendly Series, and were on the wrong end of a heavy defeat.

“The Tamworth green is very fast and historically Shrewsbury teams, accustomed to a much slower green, have found a victory at Tamworth elusive - and so it came to pass,” explained club captain Cynthia Hedley. “Although the afternoon was much enjoyed socially, the Shrewsbury players found it difficult to adjust to the fast conditions.

“In spite of this challenge, they delivered some excellent shots, but too late in the day.

“The Tamworth side was able to overcome the visitors on every rink and took the match with a comfortable win of 125 to 48 shots, the best rink for Shrewsbury being Sheila Berne, Roy Porter with skip Ian Harper.”

In addition to the various leagues at the club’s six-lane rink at the Sports Village, the next date of note for members is the Yuletide Charity match, in aid of the British Heart Foundation, on Sunday, December 18.