Bowlers head across the border for Wrexham raid

Bowls

Premier League clubs Ifton and Wem USC both have teams competing in the Bradley Winter League, a four singles and two doubles competition with fixtures on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Ifton are currently top of the table after beating Coed Talon 6-0 (126-68 on aggregate) on Tuesday night, when newcomers Wem defeated Arctic Knights by the same score (126-96) with Dave Hanson a 21-9 best.

Wem, with Sarah Weaver at the helm, took the place of Johnstown who withdrew just before a new campaign started in late September with 11 sides involved and Gladstone Liberals looking to retain the championship.

The revived Shropshire Referees Society aims to keep growing next year.

Ideas to promote the bowls body and attract more members will be discussed at the society’s AGM tomorrow at Bridgewater BC in Whitchurch at 7pm.

“All registered referees and all parties who are interested in refereeing are more than welcome,” said a spokesperson. County chairman Phil Scott and County President Mike Potter played key roles in relaunching the society after the pandemic, with Louise Cotton and Linda Potter in official posts.

The lack of qualified and active referees who make themselves availalbe for county matches, cup finals and competitions remains a big concern for Shropshire bowls – and one that the society is keen to address.

Bowlers are being urged to attend a special meeting to secure the future of the North Shropshire Ladies association.

The plea from chairperson Chris Sayers follows a “disappointing turnout” for this week’s AGM of the association, when long-serving secretary Donna Bennett reiterated her desire to step down from the post. Finding a successor is vital so Sayers, who has committed to two more years in the chair, has organised the extraordinary meeting at Bridgewater BC in Whitchurch on the evening of Wednesday, November 16.