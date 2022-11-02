Key Shropshire bowling figures are honoured

Premier life membership presentation, from left: Stuart Clee, Sally King, league treasurer Rob Burroughs and Helen Clee

The Shropshire Premier League, now sponsored by Taylor Support, have awarded the honour to Helen Clee and, posthumously, to Phil Clee.

“We are proud to reward Helen and Phil Clee with life membership of the league because of their efforts as results secretaries for over 10 years at the start of the 2000s,” explained league chief Rob Burroughs.

“Sadly we lost Phil recently, so his children – Stuart Clee and Sally King, part of Wrockwardine Wood’s championship-winning team this season – collected their dad’s certificate.

“They were results secretaries from 1999 to 2012, doing a great job of collating all the results in that time and then emailing or faxing them over to the then fixtures secretary Mark Burroughs so he could place them on the website.