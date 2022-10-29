Notification Settings

Shropshire's Callum Wraight hits road to face the best

By Russell YoullBowlsPublished: Comments

A closed season full of 200-mile round trips to Yorkshire to take on the best started today for Shropshire bowls king Callum Wraight.

Callum Wraight has some big trips ahead.
The Shrewsbury-based star was in a 40-strong field to contest the weekly Spen Winter Sweeps at the Cleckheaton club.

Wraight, winner of a record-breaking 26 tournament titles in the main season, was drawn against Ash Tattersley in round one, having made regular visits to Spen last winter to keep his delivery sweet.

And, having appeared in the current North Shropshire Parks’ winter series for the first time last weekend, the 36-year-old may opt to play in round three tomorrow (SUN) at one of his former clubs, Wem USC.

After attracting nearly 80 entries in both opening rounds, organiser Jamie Brookes has had to alter the timings for the two sessions of games in the13-up and handicapped round robin groups.

“The sessions at Wem USC are 9am to 2pm and 2pm to 7pm and bowlers should please advise me of which session they’d like as I can’t guarantee a space,” said Brookes.

n The wait to re-launch Shropshire's major winter bowling league is almost over. Monday (OCT 31) is the first fixture night in the 2022-23 edition of the District Invitation Winter League at the Whitchurch club.

The same 10 teams as last winter will battle it out in the four singles-two doubles league with Malpas Sports eager to defend the title.

They open against the youthful Shropshire Mix side on Tuesday, after Wem USC have tackled a Woore team skippered by Dan Beeston in Monday’s curtain raiser.

Adderley, runners-up last winter, face Archibald Worthington on Wednesday. Bridgewater meet District A on Thursday and it’s Elephant & Castle against District B on Friday, all the first week’s matches being on the front green. League spokesman Jamie Brookes said: “We have the same 10 teams in so hopefully we’ll have another good season.”

Adderley’s domination of the Barlows Whitchurch Over-60s League was rammed home at its presentation lunch. The village club’s A and B teams were officially crowned first and third division champions respectively at the prize-giving at Prees club – and three bowlers added more honours.

Alan Boulton and Carol Goodwin from the A side took the most wins awards in division one while Eve Hollins (Adderley B) was the lady with the best record in division three. Other most wins prizes went to Helen Astley of division two winners Newport A and Dennis Meakin of rivals Whixall B, while the best gent in the third division was Bob Charlesworth (Chester Road C).

