Saints march in to take the vets title from Bayley boys

Newport Double delight for Wrockwardine Wood as Tonkiss presents one of their trophies to John Clarke Nice for Newport B – Division Four and Charity Consolation Shield winners

The Bayley Boys had been First Division champions of the Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League nine times in a row, but this year the Dragons pipped them to the crown.

So St Georges A were in the spotlight at the league’s finals and presentation day at Bylet on Wednesday, when Wrockwardine Wood and Newport B wrapped up fine doubles.

The Wrockites, winners of the second division, beat Sir John Bayley B by 39 shots to land the Charity Shield while fourth division top dogs Newport B were even more convincing in lifting the charity consolation shield with a 47-chalk win over Allscott Heath B.

Phil Furniss (21-9) and John Clarke (21-9) led the way for Wood, who started with a 12-shot handicap advantage, while David Chesters (21-5) was tops as the Fishes soon added to their own 12-shot handicap over Allscott.

St Georges C also won Division Three and the divisional averages winners were – One: Barry Gilder (St Georges A); Two: Tony Garmson (Wrock Wd); Three: John Baxter (Allscott Heath B); Four: Alan Gould (Newport B).

“The officers and committee of the league wish to thank Bylet BC for their hospitality and the use of their facilities,” said league chairman Brian Williams. “All but one trophy and prize were presented by league president Ken Tonkiss.”

Shropshire’s top bowlers took to the new £2,100 Autumn Doubles at St Georges like ducks to water.

They dominated the weekend’s qualifying sessions in the 31-up two man team event that will end with £900 going to the winners on finals day Saturday, October 22 (2.30pm).

Scott Harries, fresh from Bylet’s Premier League play-off win over Adderley, teamed up with county team-mate Spencer Clarke (Sir John Bayley) to get the ball rolling.

And their example in booking a place in the last eight was soon matched by Castlefields duo Michael Beer & Adam Jones, Wayne Rogers & Nick Lewis (Burway) and Gary Neal (Hanwood) & Adrian Rowe (Castlefields). In addition, British No.1 Callum Wraight teamed up with Welsh ace John Bailey to qualify and his step dad Rich Goddard also made it with Tom Palmer (Warwick & Worcester).

Plenty of encouraging signs for Shropshire’s bowls chiefs have been offset by the need to find two new key officers for 2023.

The latest meeting of the association’s county executive at Meole Brace heard that 4,921 bowlers had played for clubs in affiliated leagues in the season just completed.

And there were 265 new player registrations this year – another figure up significantly from a Covid-affected 2021 – meaning interim treasurer Marie Scott could report a healthy bank balance.

But the need to fill the treasurer’s role permanently remains a concern for the executive and a finance committee led by county vice-chairman Sean Round.

They also need a replacement for competition secretary Mike Potter who, when he finishes his second spell as County President at the AGM in February, will be stepping down from that post too.

Already coping with Parkinson’s Disease, Potter now has other personal and family issues to deal with and has announced that he intends to withdraw from the position as comps sec at the annual meeting