Silverware is up for grabs at Old Shrewsbury

Bowls

The club’s two greens are the stages for the Fullwood Cup and Scadding Cup finals, both starting at 7pm, when Castlefields hope for a trophy double to add to their huge collection for the season.

Fields’ A team face Telepost A with the main Fullwood Cup at stake on the No.2 green while Castlefields C tackle Pontesbury B for the Scadding prize on the No.1, both being eight-a-side showdowns..

Shrewsbury division three winners Castlefields C lost just two of their 18 league fixtures but Pontesbury B had a good campaign too, winning promotion to the top flight on Tuesdays next year.

Meanwhile, Castlefields A will be in confident mood for their Fullwood Cup bid, having seen off division one champions Prince Hotel A by 28 shots in the semi-finals while Telepost were ending the hopes of Battlefield A.

Some of the best bowlers in the sport will be showcasing their talents tomorrow in Shropshire.

They will be members of the four teams that are heading to Sinclair in Ketley, Telford, to contest finals day of the British Super Cup. It’s a 10.30am start for the climax of the 31-up eight-aside national comp that has Shropshire Premier League duo Martin Gaut and Rob Burroughs as part of the organsing team.

The semi-finals was made by Sinclair BC secretary Kevin Hall and means see Garswood Hall (Wigan) take on West Bromwich Football Supporters Club while Willenhall Nordley face Lloyds Hotel (Greater Manchester).

At stake will be a £650 first prize and the Arthur Land Trophy, which Meole Brace, Hanwood and Wrockwardine Wood have all gone closing to winning.