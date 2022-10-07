Notification Settings

Millington takes second title at relaunched mixed

BowlsPublished: Comments

Big names galore contested the relaunched Trench Mixed Doubles – but they couldn’t stop homester Peter Millington from winning the title for a second time.

Semi-final line-up at Trench, from left: Natalia Connor & Scott Moseley, winners Angie Griffiths & Peter Millington, promoter Lucy Evans, Alison Cotton & Peter Gaut, Sally & Jamie King
This time he teamed up with former Shropshire Ladies ace Angie Griffiths, now bowling for Unison in Shrewsbury, to take the £200 first prize at the end of 11 hours of action at the Telford club on Sunday.

Their final victims were Alison Cotton & Peter Gaut of St Georges in a match that reached 12 across after 16 ends with the temperature falling fast.

“Peter & Angie made what appeared to be a decisive break to lead 19-12, but Alison & Peter weren’t quite done as a triple and a single made it 19-16 – but they could only add another chalk before Peter & Angie wrapped up the game 21-17,” said County President Mike Potter, who ran the day at his home club.

The semi-finals of the Kitchen Depot Ltd-sponsored one-dayer saw Millington & Griffiths produce a late burst to beat Natalia Connor & Scott Moseley 21-18 while Cotton & Gaut were claiming the prized scalp of Jamie & Sally King 21-19 after trailing 16-19.

Trench secretary Dave Evans thanked his daughter, competition promoter Lucy, all club members who had helped and the sponsors before Potter presented the prizes.

