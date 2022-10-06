More big finals in the Tanners League

Simon Lewis

After Prince of Wales Hotel and Unison won the Tanner and Champagne Cups respectively on Saturday, this evening sees the climax of the main Team Doubles knockout.

Abbey and Crescent do battle for that title at the Prince Hotel (7pm) while the consolation final is on Thursday, October 13, at Old Shrewsbury when Greenfields & Albert Road will take on Battlefield.

A close Tanner Cup final at Old Shrewsbury saw the Prince Hotel overcome Crescent by 17 chalks after trailing early on.

Mark Rogers was on top form winning 21-9 for Crescent in a shared first four, Ian Smith replying with a 21-10 card, and the middle four was shared too – but Nicki Hotchkiss’s 21-9 win put the Prince one chalk up.

That’s when Simon Lewis put in a player of the match-winning performance 21-6, leaving Ian Marshall on the green to score the winning wood for the Hoteliers.