Wrockwardine Wood extend their lead in the race for title glory

Bowls

The Premier Division table-toppers lost 7-5 on games away to Ifton but claimed nine points thanks to 215-213 aggregate success.

Stuart Rutter (21-7) was the biggest winner on the night for Wood, while Liam Stevens, Steve Broome, Jamie King and Andrew Jones also tasted success. Gerwyn Davies (21-9) returned the best card for the home side.

Second-placed Castlefields trail Wood by 30 points following a 9-3 (240-184)reverse at Hanwood.

Richard Lawson led the way for the hosts with a 21-7 success against Alan Peach. Darren Wellings also impressed with a 21-8 triumph over Keith Walton. Michael Beer (21-14) served up the best performance for the visitors.

Sir John Bayley, who are third, also tasted defeat on the road as they lost 7-5 (220-197) at Hanmer.

Matthew Beeston (21-8) was the top performer for the home side while David Lloyd (21-10) impressed for the visitors.

Bylet boosted their survival hopes as they beat fellow strugglers Chester Road 7-5 (223-206).

Cheryl Caswell led the victory charge with a 21-9 win over Chris Nicholson. Gary Cooper (21-10) and Matthew Ealey (21-11) provided impressive support.

The win left 13th placed Bylet a point behind their visitors.