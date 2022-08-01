Callum Wraight is the best of British

Callum Wraight (right)

The 35-year-old from Shrewsbury won the British Senior Merit crown for the second time with an awesome display on Saturday at Hawcoat Sports Club in Barrow.

He repeated his success of 2009 with a stunning late blitz, beating Gary Owen of the Potteries 21-9 in the final after 21-8 romps over Russell Prosser (Warwick & Worcester) In the last eight and local Cumbrian man Ian France in the semi-finals.