Callum Wraight is the best of British

By Russell YoullBowlsPublished: Comments

Best in Britain again – that’s Shropshire crown green bowls sensation Callum Wraight.

Callum Wraight (right)
The 35-year-old from Shrewsbury won the British Senior Merit crown for the second time with an awesome display on Saturday at Hawcoat Sports Club in Barrow.

He repeated his success of 2009 with a stunning late blitz, beating Gary Owen of the Potteries 21-9 in the final after 21-8 romps over Russell Prosser (Warwick & Worcester) In the last eight and local Cumbrian man Ian France in the semi-finals.

And County Merit champion David Lloyd of Sir John Bayley enjoyed a super Saturday, a fine run taking the 26-year-old barber shop owner to the semi-finals when he lost 21-11 to Owen.

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

