Abbey days as Jones and Evans enjoy doubles glory in Shrewsbury divisions

Trophy donor June Sambrook pictured with the semi finalists and league president Mike Caddick at the Terry and June Sambrook Doubles

Neil Jones and Perry Evans shrugged off the club’s worries in the top flight on Tuesday nights to land the Terry and June Sambrook Doubles at Meole Brace Bowling Club.

“The competition saw 14 pairs playing on the No 2 green and both semi-finals saw very good bowling and were closely contested,” said a league spokesman.

“Mark Parsons and Rhys Marshall beat Steve Duckett and Darryl Edwards 21-19 and Neil Jones and Perry Evans defeated Haydn Lewis and Dan Wornell 21–18.

“A very good final saw Neil and Perry beating Mark and Rhys 21-14 – and thanks to Mrs June Sambrook, who very kindly attended the event.”

After the sad passing of league competition secretary Graeme Wornell earlier this year, the doubles were organised by Rich Jones, who thanked the host club and league president Mike Caddick and chairman Andy Jones for their help and support.

Never has there been a better time for Shropshire’s bowlers to finally make their mark in the British veterans county championship.

The strongest squad the county has ever managed to field heads to West Bromwich Football Supporters Club tomorrow for a 10am start in the region four qualifying round.

Premier League aces like Derek Wright, Wayne Rogers, Ian Gaut and Mark Thomas will spearhead the bid to finish top of a round robin group after games against Staffordshire, Warwick & Worcester and North Midlands.

The reward would be a place in the national finals of the eight-a-side competition for over-60s at a neutral venue on Thursday, August 4.

It’s a title that Shropshire has yet to win, but Keith Pessall broke the veterans mould last year when he won the Veterans Merit so the omens are good.

“This has got to be our best chance yet.” said veterans team selector Tony Roche.

Meole Brace are the last Shropshire bowls club still standing in this season’s British Super Cup.

The Shrewsbury club are through to the last 16 in the four home-four away 31-up KO for the Arthur Land Trophy and are not facing a long distance haul to try and make the last eight.

For Meole have been drawn against M & B Cheslyn Hay with both legs to be completed before August 27.