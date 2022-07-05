Notification Settings

New deputy president still winning titles

BowlsPublished: Comments

He may have taken the role of county deputy president this year, but Mick Jones is still winning titles on the bowls greens.

Mick Jones is still winning titles

Jones added to his vast haul by triumphing in the Per Morris Cars Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League’s Over 75’s Trophy.

And the Sir John Bayley and Newport bowler did it on one of his favourite greens, Bridgnorth, by beating John Baines of Highley 21-16 in the final.

“Fourteen bowlers competed for the trophy and congratulations go to current SCGBA deputy president Mick Jones of Sir John Bayley,” said a league spokesman. “In the semi-finals, Mick beat Gino Farruggio of his own club 21-14 while John Baines ended the hopes of Tony Steadman (Bylet) 21-11.”

A Shropshire bowls league will start making plans for next year at a meeting tonight.

Even though the current season is only at the halfway stage, clubs in the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League have been asked starting thinking about the 2023 campaign.

That’s when league officers would like to see a return to 12-a-side fixtures on Friday nights, something they will encourage clubs to work towards at tonight’s July executive meeting at Wellington’s Bayley Club (7.30pm). Also on the agenda are the new countywide best kept green competition and a review of recent inter-league results by representative teams.

