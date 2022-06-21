Perfect Castlefields fire a warning to table-toppers

Bowls stock

And it was the in-form Fields who came away with a resounding win as they thumped their rivals 12-0.

Jon Palmer and Dave Peach claimed the most emphatic individual victories, beating Jon Lyttle and Will Childs 21-8 respectively.

Will Tarrell almost got a game on the board for Meole Brace but ultimately fell to a 21-20 defeat to Adam Jones.

And that meant Castlefields ended up winning all 12 matches with an aggregate scoreline of 252-171 – with that seeing them claim two additional bonus points.

Wrockwardine Wood remain top of the table, ahead of second-placed Castlefields, after they secured an 8-4 win over struggling Chester Road.

Mark Jones got the best result for the division’s pacesetters by overcoming Carl Hinton 21-5, while Rob Roden and Steve Roberts also secured convincing wins.

The result means Wood sit six points above Castlefields as the teams prepare to meet on Friday.

Reigning champions Sir John Bayley are up to third after they drew 6-6 at Highley.

Phil Chester beat Chris Ward 21-8 to claim Highly’s best result.

Spencer Clarke was the most emphatic victory for Bayley after he overcame Steve Wright 21-7. Despite the tie, Bayley still travelled home having claimed 10 points to Highley’s six thanks to an aggregate score of 213-206.

Hanwood have dropped to fourth in the table after they and Ifton both took seven points from their clash.

It was Hanwood who won seven games to Ifton’s five.

Ashley Wellings got the best result for the visitors, beating Craig Griffiths 21-13.

For Ifton, Martin Jones thrashed Ian Williams 21-3.

But while Hanwood won more games, they lost the aggregate score 218-211.

And that meant both teams came away with seven points.

St Georges sit in fifth spot in the table after they secured a 9-3 win at home over Bylet. Martin Gaut was their best performer, beating Jamie Taylor 21-7.

Matthew Rhodes and Roy Bradburn also secured routine wins to see St George’s claim 11 points.

Newport also won by the same 9-3 scoreline as they overcame Burway.

Dale Rudrum thrashed Rob Jones 21-2, while Philip Emery beat Len Lewis 21-6.

And those results helped Newport secure an emphatic aggregate score of 241-183.

North Shropshire outfit Wem beat Hanmer 8-4.

Sarah Weaver got their best result, a 21-8 victory over Graham Bennett.

Joe Langford secured a 21-5 win over Jamie Brookes for Hanmer.