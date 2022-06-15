Cheryl goes back to where it started for Merit triumph

Cheryl Caswell

A regular in Bylet’s Shropshire Premier Bowling League team, she got her hands on the superb trophy for the first time.

And she did it on the Maddocks green where she took up the sport, having been a member of the Telford club when she won the British Ladies Junior Merit in 2004.

Caswell beat fellow Premier performer and past winner Sally King 21-9 in Sunday’s final.

“Congratulations to Cheryl Caswell, the 2022 winner,” said ladies association competition secretary Louise Cotton.

“There was some great bowling by all players and it was an emotional day for Cheryl, winning on the green she started bowling on and returning after many years to take the title.

“Cheryl will represent Shropshire in the Ladies Champion of Champions in September and she, along with Sally King and Sarah Weaver (both Wrockwardine Wood) will represent Shropshire in the British Ladies Merit finals at Brighouse Sports Club in Yorkshire on July 9.

“Many thanks to Maddocks Bowling Club for the use of their green and their fantastic hospitality.”

Weaver qualified for the British finals as the best loser in the semi-finals, being beaten 21-12 by Caswell while King was defeating fellow Wrockite and organiser Cotton 21-8 on a day when 10 entered.

Cotton is now taking entries for the following comps (with closing dates): July 10 - County Doubles in Telford area (26/06) Telford area; July 23 - Ladies Junior Merit (03/07); July 31 - County Mixed Doubles at Prince Hotel in Shrewsbury, sponsored by the Wornell family (17/07); August 14 - Husband & Wife in Shrewsbury area (31/07); August 28 - Mother & Daughter in Shrewsbury area (14/08).

Adderley have it all to do if they are to make the second round of the British Super Cup.

The Premier League hopefuls’ bowlers play the home leg of 31-up four home-four away knockout tomorrow with a 29-shot deficit to make up on Lloyd Hotel.

Ian Howell (31-17) was the only winner away in Manchester last week in a 110-81 setback that puts the pressure on come 7pm on Thursday at the village club.

Malpas Sports will complete their first round tie against Dearne Sports with the away leg in Barnsley on Saturday, July 2, while past finalists Wrockwardine Wood will take on The George home and away on Tuesday, June 28.

But Castlefields are out of the hunt for the Arthur Land Trophy after losing by 14 chalks overall to M&B Cheslyn Hay

Rich Goddard won 31-11 in Shrewsbury in a 12-shot win, but only Michael Beer managed to get over the line 31-15 away.

The two Market Drayton-based bowls leagues have taken the wraps off competitions for their veteran players.

Tilstock is the venue for the Senior Citizens League’s ladies and gents singles on Wednesday, June 22 (11am start) and entries are being taken by secretary-treasurer Wendy Icke.

And the Market Drayton League’s over-60s singles for the John Barber Cup will be played at Whitchurch’s District Club on Monday, August 8 (11am).