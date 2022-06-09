Wolverson triumphs on Shropshire league's 90th anniversary

In the money at the Mid Shropshire Bowling League @ 90 Singles (from left) Stuart Gittings, David Wolverson, league chairman Sean Round, competition secretary Phil King, Tony Pritchard and Dave Price

David Wolverson, representing Much Wenlock, won the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League’s special singles knockout at St Georges on Saturday as it celebrated being established in 1932.

Wolverson, a regular in Warwick & Worcester’s senior county team until 2013, defeated Hadley USC stalwart Dave Price 21-18 in a high class final on the original bottom green at St Georges to bring the curtain down on eight hours of action.

Having taken a break from the game, Wolverson – now living in Wenlock – decided to start playing again for his new local club and is unbeaten to date this season for their second division team.

His reward for Saturday’s success was the lion’s share of £90 in prize money and a trophy dating back to the 1940s that had been donated to the league.

A total of 32 bowlers nominated by clubs present and past battled it out and in the semi-finals the eventual winner defeated Stuart Gittings (Highley) 21-16 while Price was ending the fine run of Broseley’s Tony Pritchard 21-10.

League secretary Malcolm Fletcher said: “It was good to see so many people there and, despite a bit of rain, most stayed to watch a brilliant final played in super sunshine.”

A fun challenge match on the top green in the afternoon ended with a team representing 1935 champions Duke of York Trench beating Royal Exchange Dawley – the inaugural league winners in 1933 – by more than 30 shots. Commemorative medals were presented to all 32 bowlers who contested the MSBL @ 90 Singles and thanks were given to Phil King for running that knockout and to the host club’s members, led by Paul Beer and Alison Cotton.

Not all bowls promotions escaped the wet weather that marred the last day of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday.

Oswestry League club Cynwyd were due to run an open doubles on Sunday on their green near Corwen, but it was a no-go.

“We had to call it off on Sunday as the weather was too bad over here – and fortunately I was able to contact everyone before they set off,” said disappointed promoter Phil Jones. “The competition has been rearranged for September 4, with the Cynwyd Open Singles before then on Sunday, August 7, from 10am with the winner to get £120.Entries to me on 07713 602020.”

Shropshire bowlers are being lured over the Welsh border to a new open competition next month.

Wrexham area club Johnstown are running an open singles with 32 places at £15 each and all fees to be paid out in prizes. Qualifying sessions are on the evenings of Saturday, July 9 and 16, with finals night on July 23, entries to Jon Shaw via Facebook.

Meanwhile, just six of the 64 places remain to be filled in the Rhyn Open at Weston Rhyn near the end of the season.

Bowls diary

Rhyn Open Trophy at Weston Rhyn BC with £600 first prize guaranteed. Qualifiers on Saturdays, August 20 and 27 (2pm and 6pm), finals day on Saturday, September 3 from 2pm. Sponsored by PJ Scaffolding Ltd, entry costs £20, vacancy news from Carl Rowley on 07387 301329.

£640 Ceiriog Valley Open Doubles – on Sunday, June 12, for 32 pairs with £300 first prize. Entry £20 per pair, vacancy details from Megis Phillips on 07772 634108 to enter.

Wenlock Olympian Games singles knockout – on Sunday, July 3, at Much Wenlock, starting at 10.30am. Open to men and women at £5 per bowler. Book with Bob Mumford on 01952 727138.

SJB Mixed Doubles – for 16 pairs at £14 each on Saturday, July 16 (12 noon start). Winners to get £400 with full house, book with Michael Cooper on 07908 476654.

£700 Edgmond Summer Open – one-dayer on Saturday, July 9, for 32 entries at £20. First prize £350 and money down to last eight. Bwith Sue Wright (07427 587546) or Sarah Glenholmes (email: sjg631@outlook.com).

Roly Edwards Doubles at Bishop’s Castle – 10.30am start on Sunday, August 14, for 16 pairs at £15 to play for £100 first prize. No home bowlers, contact Wayne on 07794 152787.