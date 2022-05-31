Club’s 90 years doubles up with jubilee weekend

Bowls stock pic

The Mid Shropshire League, formed in 1932, is organising a day of its own celebrations on Saturday from 10.30am at St Georges Bowling Club.

“St Georges were one of the founding member clubs of the league so it is fitting that the 90th anniversary party is being staged there,” said a league spokesman.

“The day starts with a singles competition on the original bottom green with representatives from the last 32 clubs to have played in the league taking part and the winner to receive a trophy that is nearly as old as the league!

“Then at 1pm there will be a fun challenge match on the top green for anyone with a Mid Shropshire connection to be involved in.

“Everyone who wants to play will get a game against a bowler of a similar ability, with the two teams to be captained by Paul Beer and Alison Cotton of the host club, who the league thanks for acting as hosts.

“We just hope that we get a big turnout for what we plan to be a special day to give the league a memorable 90th birthday.”

n Other Bank Holiday competitions locally:

Open Pairs at Chirk AAA – on Thursday 2nd June, 9.30am scratch with 10am start. Limited to 32 pairs at £20 per pair.

Prize money dependent on number of entries. Book with Meurig Davies on 07941 919649.

Calverhall Doubles – one day handicapped KO on Saturday 4th June from 9.30am. £350 plus prizemoney guaranteed due to sponsorship by JNH Wealth Management.

Entries £10 to John Wynn (01948-662325) by May 25.

Cynwyd Open Doubles – on Sunday, June 5, from 10.30am. Entry £10 per pair with £120 top prize. Contact Phil Jones on 07713-602020

n An urgent plea for help has been made to all ladies over 60 bowling in Shropshire.

The Shropshire Ladies association has entered teams in two veterans events in June – but doesn’t yet have the required numbers to field them.

“We have entered teams in the British Ladies veterans county comp in Yorkshire on Wednesday, June 14, and the Shropshire Veterans inter-league at Wrockwardine Wood on Saturday, June 11,” said association secretary Helen Clee.

“Unfortunately, due to some unavailability, we are short of players and can’t field a team on either day.

“If you are eligible and are interested in being considered for either or both competitions, can you please get in touch with me ASAP.”