Telford's Mullinder doubles up in Dixon Doubles

Bowls

Partnered by former Hadley USC team-mate Ash Gregory, Mullinder won the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League’s main doubles trophy for a second time with a 21-13 final victory over Chris and Ann Grocott (Horsehay).

That brought the curtain down on eight hours of action at Allscott Heath in what may be the last league competition to be played on the green before the club moves over the road to a two-green home that will be part of a multi-sports development. A full house four to go 16-9 ahead was vital in the crunch game for Mullinder and Gregory, now playing Premier League bowls for Newport, as they had to battle hard to see off the husband and wife duo and deny them what would have been a remarkable triumph.

For former county senior team man Chris Grocott, now 34, has not played competitively for five years until signing for Horsehay this season while Ann had just an hour’s practice as preparation for the competition.

Mullinder, who first claimed the title in 2018 with Ayden Smith, and Gregory beat Hollie Bishton & Dan Bodley (Wrockwardine Wood) 21-20 in a marathon semi-final while the Grocotts were easing to a 21-12 victory over Sir John Bayley father and son, Paul and Owen Evans.