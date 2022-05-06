Bowls

Alan Purcell rolled back the years to get his hands on the John Bowers Cup in the Bank Holiday promotion on the two greens at Old Shrewsbury. The Chester Road man – one of the best bowlers in Shropshire in the 1990s - beat Jon Mansell of Crescent 21-18 in Monday’s final after defeating Hanwood’s Ash Wellings by the same score in the semis.

Purcell was a county senior team regular in the 90s, helping Chester Road to become the first north Shropshire club to win the County Cup in 1994 and being a key part of several Premier League title triumphs by the Roaders. Now Purcell, the son of late county president Ray and late Whitchurch League treasurer Judith, has his own personal triumph to celebrate, having returned to the game when his own son Jack took up the sport.

Beaten finalist Mansell had enjoyed an incredible success over another Hanwood player in county bowler and three-time Handicap winner Rich Lawson 21-4 in his semi-final after leading 15-0.

Shifnal’s Tom Killen won the Clare Cup for the best junior or novice performance in the one-day competition that attracted nearly 60 entries. He reached the last 16 before losing to Wellings and will be in confident mood for Shropshire’s junior county match against Staffordshire on Sunday.

Full quarter-final scores – Purcell 21 Andy Judson 18; Mansell 21 Harry Parsonage 5; Wellings 21 James Blair 14; Lawson 21 Dave Redge 19.

n Shropshire bowlers have the chance to win Olympic gold medals on two successive weekends in July.

Men’s and women’s singles knockouts in the 2022 Wenlock Olympian Games will be played at Much Wenlcok BC on Sunday, July 3, starting at 10.30am. Entry costs £5 and names should go to Bob Mumford on 01952 727138. The doubles knockouts that are part of the 136th Games will be played at Broseley BC on Sunday, July 10, with Gail Hall the organiser.

BOWLS DIARY

Open Pairs at Chirk AAA – on Thursday June 2, 9.30am scratch with 10am start. Limited to 32 pairs at £20 per pair. Prize money dependent on number of entries. Book with Meurig Davies on 07941 919649.

Calverhall Doubes - one day handicapped KO on Saturday June 4 from 9.30am. £350 plus prizemoney guaranteed due to sponsorship by JNH Wealth Management. Entries £10 to John Wynn (01948-662325) by May 25.

£640 Ceiriog Valley Open Doubles - on Sunday, June 12, for 32 pairs with £300 first prize. Entry £20 per pair, vacancy details from Megis Phillips on 07772-634108 to enter.

£700 Edgmond Summer Open – one-dayer on Saturday, July 9, for 32 entries at £20. First prize £350 and money down to last eight. Book with Sue Wright (07427-587546) or Sarah Glenholmes (email: sjg631@outlook.com).