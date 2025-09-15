Castlefields to clinch Premier League crown

The reigning champions go into their final match of the season against rock-bottom Horsehay needing to win just three of the 12 individual games on the night.

That will give them the three points they need to clinch a second consecutive league title after a devastating display at fifth-placed Hanwood last week.

Castlefields whitewashed their hosts 12-0, and picked up four bonus points for an aggregate margin of 252-152 to put them almost out of sight of closest challengers Sir John Bayley.

Michael Beer (21-7) was the most dominant of Fields' 12 winners, though Gareth Herbert (21-8), Rhys Marshall (21-9) and Jon Palmer (21-9) also picked up single-figure successes.

Andrew Armstrong, Rich Goddard, Adam Jones, Andrew Judson, Tom Palmer, Wayne Rogers, Adrian Rowe and Ashley Wellings were also on the mark for the champions-elect.

Sir John Bayley must have thought they were going to close the gap at the top and give themselves a fighting chance after thrashing Horsehay 10-2 (235-174) on the road, but instead it was Castlefields who further increased their margin at the top to 12 points.

Stuart Rutter recorded a 21-4 success for Bayley, while Reece Farr was a 21-8 winner - with Josh Bradburn, Spencer Clarke, Owen Evans, Scott Harries, Chris Worthington, Paul Evans, Pete Grimston and Dan Taylor also succeeding.

Steve Reeves and John Roberts Jnr replied for Horsehay, who are heading for the relegation play-off.

Bayley, who won their first 15 matches of the season, finish their campaign at home to sixth-placed Highley - a side with their eyes on a top-five finish after toppling Bylet 8-4 (239-188).

Dave Scriven (21-8) and David East (21-9) led the way for Highley, who need to better Hanwood's result at Hanmer by at least three points.

Second-bottom Hanmer go into the finale in the knowledge that they cannot be caught by Horsehay, despite going down 9-3 (234-183) at fourth-placed Ifton.

Dicky Jones (21-5) and Joe Langford (21-7) were the biggest winners for Ifton, who have confirmed fourth spot.

Hanmer, meanwhile, could still leapfrog third-bottom Bylet - who host St Georges - and maybe even fourth-bottom Adderley - who visit Ifton - with a big enough victory.

St Georges were 7-5 (225-195) victors at home to third-placed Wrockwardine Wood last week, with Tony Rhodes delivering a crushing 21-1 victory. John Cooke's 21-4 also helped St Georges to the two bonus points for winning the aggregate at home.

Wood finish their campaign on the road at a mid-table Burway side who went down 9-3 (212-185) at Meole Brace last week, despite a 21-4 card for Kiah Roberts.

However, Andy Wiggington (21-6) led Meole Brace to a comfortable victory ahead of their final match of the season at Wem USC on Friday.

Wem USC were edged out 7-5 (208-206) by Adderley in the closest match of the week, despite the best efforts of 21-2 winner Simon Lewis. Ian Metcalfe (21-9) was also a single-figure winner for Wem.

However, Darren Palin (21-8) and Ian Howell (21-9) helped swing the match in Adderley's favour.