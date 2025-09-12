Bowls round-up: Dan gets his hands on an historic British title

The young St Georges bowler became the first winner of the new British Boys Merit at Owley Wood in Weaverham, Cheshire.

Corbett beat Dyfan Thomas of Wales 21-19 in the final to secure a place in expanded Champion of Champions back at the same venue later this month.

“I'm chuffed as you can imagine,” said Corbett, who celebrated with only his second Premier League win of the season for the Dragons in their 9-5 midweek victory over Wrockwardine Wood.

County President Simon Fullard, on hand to see the Salopian triumph, said: “Well done Dan - a credit to Shropshire!

“Also congratulations to our girls in the Girls Merit - a great performance from all of them.”

Four of them – Holly Hotchkiss, Eleanor Webb, Zoe Fenwick and Emily Webb – reached the quarter-finals at the same venue on Saturday, but it was Corbett who grabbed the day's headlines.

Mid Shropshire under-25 Merit winner this year after dominating the under-18 competition, he beat Ciaran Andrews (Warwick & Worcester) 21-15 in the semi-finals after a 21-8 romp against Dylan Pritchard of Wales.

Autumn Waterloo

Two Shropshire bowlers are hoping for seaside success this weekend in the finals of the Autumn Waterloo.

Double County Merit winner Rich Goddard (Castlefields) and his Shropshire team-mate Martin Gaut (St Georges) head to Fleetwood to take their places in the last 64 tomorrow.

Goddard has drawn Callum Danson while Gaut faces Phil Lee, with all winners to progress to a finals day 32 on Sunday, the big guns in the field including Graeme Wilson and Matt Gilmore.

Shropshire No.1 Callum Wraight won’t be too far away tomorrow as he plays in a one-day 64 at Tarleton in Preston with a £500 first prize the goal.

Back in the county, there is the one-day Wrockwardine Wood Open tomorrow and the Mid Shropshire League’s first Handicap and Junior Handicaps on the two greens at Bowring (10am start, entries £5 taken on the day).

But the ill-fated Shropshire senior inter-league, due to have taken place at Old Shrewsbury, is off due to lack of entries.