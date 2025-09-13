Bowls round-up: Tanners League cups handed out

Leaders Fields A beat Shrewsbury division one rivals Monkmoor A 7-3 (188-148 on aggregate to land the main Fullwood Cup at Meole Brace No.2.

And over on the No.2 green, promotion-chasing Battlefield beat second division colleagues Greenfields 5-3 (157-138) to land the consolation prize of the Scadding Cup.

Proud Battlefield captain Steve Wilkes with the Scadding Cup and Mal Parry with his player of the final award

Club secretary Graham Wall was voted player of the match for a 21-9 win at No.5 that turned the tide after the Monk won three of the first four - Graham Jones also winning 21-9 - before mighty Fields took command.

Greenfields also won three of the first four in their showdown, but Tony Garmson’s 21-11 card kept Battlefield in it and last man Mal Parry got them over the line with a player of the match award winning 21-11 success.

Malcolm Hughes Memorial Pairs

Shropshire bowlers were singing in the rain as they dominated the Malcolm Hughes Memorial Pairs at Ifton.

Andy Armstrong (Castlefields) & Ed Proudlove (Adderley) were sodden but happy on Sunday at the St Martins club as they hit the £400 jackpot.

But they had to do it the hard way, battling back from 15-6 down in the final against Champion of Champions-bound Emmet McKinley (Oxon) & Chris Dodds (Maddocks) and then running out from 17-9 adrift with a full house four and three on the way.

The losing semi-finalists were Dan Wilson & Lewis Scott (Shifnal) and father and son Mike & Jordan Riley.

At the same time, Malpas Sports duo Andrew Hughes & Mick Hughes were winning the £250 first prize at the Calverhall Doubles.

They took the honours at the north Shropshire village club by beating Steve Rogers & Dave Rodgers 21-15 in the final after a full 32 pairs had taken part.

Semi-final scores – Hughes & Hughes 21 Tim Sherringham & Rob Brassington 12; Rogers & Rodgers 21 Joe Brassington & Jack Breeze 20.

Chris Machin Memorial Open Pairs



Rutters rule – Stuart and Jackie with organiser Dave Machin at Kenilworth

Telford husband and wife, Stuart and Jackie Rutter, enjoyed 24 hours of bowling at the weekend they will remember for a long time.

After helping Sir John Bayley retain the Harris Cup on Saturday night, the St Georges-based duo travelled to Kenilworth Sports & Social Club next day to compete in the £700 Chris Machin Memorial Open Pairs.

And five wins later the Rutters, who both play for their respective county sides, had landed the trophy with victory over Martin Puffet & Aly Evans in the final.

A full house of 32 pairs took part and the eventual winner enjoyed two single figures en route to a title that adds to the doubles collection.