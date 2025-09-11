Bowls round-up: Gyldard and Wills team up for doubles success

The Much Wenlock duo won the Division Two Doubles trophy on finals day at Broseley on Sunday, when Highley pair Frank Leek & Andy James regained the Division One trophy they last won in 2023.

Gyldard & Wills, both bowling for Wenlock teams flying high in the table, beat Worfield's Jane Wherton & Les Davies 21-5 in the final, the losing semi-finalists being their clubmates Keith Banks & Tony Partridge and Syd Jones & Stan Chapman (Chelmarsh).

Leek & James took the Division One Doubles with victory over home pair Kev Carter & Mick Rhodes 21-14 after Simon Madeley & Pete Burd (Horsehay) and Nick Flatters & Graham Kitchen (Mortimer) lost in the semis.

Dixon Trophy

The big guns did the damage for Shrewsbury as they retained the Dixon Trophy in their annual senior citizens bowls league challenge against Mid Shropshire.

County Veterans Merit champion Ian Foster, Phil Lyttle, Dave Povey , Dave Mansell and Peter Bound all won as Shrewsbury kept a firm grip on the trophy by winning by 21 shots at Sinclair.

Mid Shropshire had a narrow lead after first four as league chairman Ian Evans won 21-11, but three winners in the middle put the visitors on top, Alan Hughes the best of them with a 21-12 card.

Povey (21-14) and last man Lyttle (21-8) then got the job done at the Telford venue to send Mid Shropshire officials back to the drawing board.

Weekend competitions

It’s not too late to play in two open competition being run by Shropshire bowls clubs this weekend.

Josh Cotton, the new promoter of the Wrockwardine Wood Open, is still taking entries for Saturday’s one-dayer with 64 places at £20 using both greens on 07789 002283.

“It’s now confirmed as a BCGBA Champion of Champions qualifier,” said Cotton, who aims for a £400 first prize with a full house.

And there are still 10 places up for grabs in Sunday’s Trench Ladies Singles as Rob Burroughs (07901 229623) hopes to have a 32-strong field to play for £520 in prize money.

He also has places to fill in the £1,530 Molson Coors Newport Open, a one-dayer on Sunday, September 28, for 64 entries at £20 (no homesters).

British Super Cup

Three Shropshire affiliated clubs are shining on the biggest stage to reach the quarter-finals of the British Super Cup.

Castlefields, proud holders of the Arthur Land Trophy, won both legs of their last 16 four home-four away 31-up knockout against West Brom FSC.

The in-form Ash Wellings won 31-25 away and Michael Beer got 27 off home hero Greg Smith in an eight shot success in the Black Country that secured victory by 40 overall after a clean sweep in Shrewbury the weekend before.

Fields join Sinclair and Chirk AAA in a last eight to be played by October 5, the draw being: Castlefields v Thongsbridge, Sinclair v Greville Arms, Chirk v Crossgates, Dudley Dell v Lloyd Hotel.

Oswestry League

Llanymynech’s bowlers have denied Llangynog a famous double in the Oswestry League’s veterans set-up.

Division one champions Llangynog A were beaten 3-2 (90-77 on aggregate) by the runners-up in the final of the Peter Kendall Shield at Corwen.

League competition secretary Roger Candlin & Dilwyn Edwards were 21-4 best winners in Friday’s showdown for the main three singles-two doubles knockout prize.

The consolation final for the Gwynfor Hughes Cup saw Corwen's neighbours Cynwyd defeat division two rivals Llanrhaeadr A 5-0 (105-68), Merfyn Williams winning 21-7.