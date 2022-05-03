Notification Settings

Telford & Wrekin anniversary year is opened in style

Bowls

Telford & Wrekin Bowling Club have celebrated the start of their 40th anniversary year in style.

Telford & Wrekin club captain Roy Porter and Oakengates mayor, Cllr Stephen Reynolds, get ready to play

Members of the flat green club, founded in 1982 and based in Hartshill Park, Oakengates, opened the 2022 playing season by putting up bunting and welcoming a special visitor.

Club spokesman Alan Heighway explained: “Oakengates Town Council mayor, Cllr Stephen Reynolds, paid us a visit to do the opening.

“The club is 40 years old this year and Stephen has memories of the first ever opening, which he also attended! There are plenty of events this year, including the club taking part in Bowls England’s free ‘Big Bowls Weekend’ between May 27-29, when anyone wanting to take up the sport will be made very welcome.”

Telford & Wrekin are members of the Worcestershire Bowling Association and one of three flat green clubs in Shropshire, Colin Wormald playing a key role in the club’s birth.

Their clubhouse was officially opened in July 1985 by Lord Northfield and in 2003 Telford & Wrekin bowler Mike Hubbard won the WBA’s Champion of Champions singles competition.

