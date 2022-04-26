Notification Settings

Wood make it three from three to remain unbeaten

BowlsPublished: Comments

Wrockwardine Wood remain the only unbeaten side in the Salop Leisure Shropshire Premier League after racking up their third consecutive victory.

They scored 10 points to St Georges’ four on home soil, with an overall aggregate of 228-177.

Scott Moseley and Andrew Jones claimed Wood’s best results, both winning 21-7, while Liam Stevens was also a single-figure winner in a 21-8 triumph over John Cooke.

Jamie King (21-10) and Sally King (21-11) also scored one-sided victories – while the closest game saw Josh Cotton edge out Peter Grimston. For St Georges, Sonya Lucas was their biggest winner.

Reigning champions Sir J Bayley bounced back to winning ways after the previous week’s loss to St Georges.

They moved into fourth in the early standings after an 11-3 (234-187) victory against Newport.

Ayden Smith picked up a notable 21-12 triumph over Spencer Clarke for Newport, while Reece Farr edged out Owen Evans 21-20 in the closest game of the match.

But the Bayley boys were in fine form, with Paul Evans leading the way with a 21-7 victory over Mark Selley, Chris Worthington defeating Cody Everitt 21-8 and Alex Jones beating Allan Smith 21-11.

Clay Flattley (21-18 over Peter Cookson) and David Lloyd (21-19 against Ashley Gregory) won a couple of close encounters to swing the fixture the way of Sir J Bayley.

Castlefields and Hanwood are both four points back from Wrockwardine Wood – the former winning 11-3 (232-160) over Ifton and the latter 11-5 (206-198) at Chester Road.

Adam Jones scored Castlefields’ best result – a 21-5 victory over Adrian Humphries – while there were single-figure triumphs for Callum Wraight, Adrian Rowe and Keith Wall.

Gary Neal was in fine form for Hanwood at Chester Road – securing a best win for his side, 21-6 against Ben Hinton.

Darren Wellings also secured a single-figure win for the visitors, who also won a couple of close games to swing the match in their favour.

Dave Payne overcame Steve Rogers 21-18, while Richard Lawson edged out Jenny Rogers 21-19.

Ian McDonald scored Chester Road’s best result – a 21-4 victory over Andy Duckett.

Burway and Meole Brace are also on two wins apiece after seeing off the challenge of Hanmer and Bylet, respectively.

Burway saw off Hanmer 12-2 (235-190) in a match that was closer than the scoreline suggests, with Kiah Roberts, Duncan Pressley, Liam Dovey, Nick Lewis and Russell Davies winning hard-fought battles.

Craig Wilson secured Meole Brace’s best win in an 11-3 (225-196) triumph.

And every team in the league has won at least one of their first three fixtures after Highley overcame Wem USC 10-4 (229-190), with David East securing their best result.

