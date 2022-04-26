Wood make it three from three to remain unbeaten

Bowls

They scored 10 points to St Georges’ four on home soil, with an overall aggregate of 228-177.

Scott Moseley and Andrew Jones claimed Wood’s best results, both winning 21-7, while Liam Stevens was also a single-figure winner in a 21-8 triumph over John Cooke.

Jamie King (21-10) and Sally King (21-11) also scored one-sided victories – while the closest game saw Josh Cotton edge out Peter Grimston. For St Georges, Sonya Lucas was their biggest winner.

Reigning champions Sir J Bayley bounced back to winning ways after the previous week’s loss to St Georges.

They moved into fourth in the early standings after an 11-3 (234-187) victory against Newport.

Ayden Smith picked up a notable 21-12 triumph over Spencer Clarke for Newport, while Reece Farr edged out Owen Evans 21-20 in the closest game of the match.

But the Bayley boys were in fine form, with Paul Evans leading the way with a 21-7 victory over Mark Selley, Chris Worthington defeating Cody Everitt 21-8 and Alex Jones beating Allan Smith 21-11.

Clay Flattley (21-18 over Peter Cookson) and David Lloyd (21-19 against Ashley Gregory) won a couple of close encounters to swing the fixture the way of Sir J Bayley.

Castlefields and Hanwood are both four points back from Wrockwardine Wood – the former winning 11-3 (232-160) over Ifton and the latter 11-5 (206-198) at Chester Road.

Adam Jones scored Castlefields’ best result – a 21-5 victory over Adrian Humphries – while there were single-figure triumphs for Callum Wraight, Adrian Rowe and Keith Wall.

Gary Neal was in fine form for Hanwood at Chester Road – securing a best win for his side, 21-6 against Ben Hinton.

Darren Wellings also secured a single-figure win for the visitors, who also won a couple of close games to swing the match in their favour.

Dave Payne overcame Steve Rogers 21-18, while Richard Lawson edged out Jenny Rogers 21-19.

Ian McDonald scored Chester Road’s best result – a 21-4 victory over Andy Duckett.

Burway and Meole Brace are also on two wins apiece after seeing off the challenge of Hanmer and Bylet, respectively.

Burway saw off Hanmer 12-2 (235-190) in a match that was closer than the scoreline suggests, with Kiah Roberts, Duncan Pressley, Liam Dovey, Nick Lewis and Russell Davies winning hard-fought battles.

Craig Wilson secured Meole Brace’s best win in an 11-3 (225-196) triumph.