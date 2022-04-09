Winter Series is all set for a final shootout

Bowls stock pic

Finals day at the end of what is the eighth winter series is at the usual venue of the District Club in Whitchurch – and organiser Jamie Brookes can’t wait.

“After 25 interrupted rounds we are heading into our finals day and bowlers need to be aware that to receive any prize money they need to be playing tomorrow,” he said.

“The top 32 (in the overall series points table) will start at 10am in seeded groups.

“And a supplementary competition, with a 9am start, is open for any player in positions 33 onwards who've entered at least five rounds – and there are 67 possible entrants for this.

“Both competitions are in normal 13-up round robin groups format, with handicaps, with the best 16 going through to the knockout stages.”