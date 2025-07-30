Bowls round-up: Highley bowlers can't keep up with Jones's consistency

And the Worfield man already has a trophy as reward for his early season form after winning the league’s division two singles knockout.

Jones defeated Vinny Kirkland (Stockton) 21-18 in the final at Highley after accounting for another Stockton B bowler in Guy Lewis (Stockton) 21-15 in the semi-finals.

“Vinny had a bye because John Roberts was unable to compete and League President Bob Parry presented the trophy,” said Highley chief John Palmer.

Allscott Heath winter competition

Bowlers who play in the Allscott Heath Winter League on the club’s artificial green look sure to take most places in an open competition on it in October.

Four-a-side league action starts on October 13 and then the village club will run the SJ Roberts Home Open on Saturday, October 25, with 32 spots to chase a £300 first prize.

It’s no home bowlers, start time is 10am and entry costs £20, book with Chris Hayward on 07815 683302.

Bowls diary

Bishop’s Castle’s Roly Edwards Open Doubles on Sunday, August 10 (10am start), with 16 places available at £15 each to play for a £100 top prize, bookings to Wayne Pugh on 07794-152787.

Wrockwardine Wood Open, four qualifying sessions with 64 places start on Sunday, August 17 (10am), all on No.1 green with practice available. £400 first prize on finals night of Saturday, September 13, entries £20 to Jamie King (07584-704610).

£1,280 Bylet Open, one dayer for 64 bowlers on Sunday, August 31 (10am). No homesters, entry £20, ring Rob Burroughs on 07901 229623.

Calverhall Handicap Doubles – popular one-day comp on Sunday, September 7, with £250 top prize. Entries £20 per pair, book with Paul Fenwick on 07703 761347).

New under-16 singles at Horsehay for the Viv Lomas Cup on Sunday, September 7, details from Rob Burroughs (07901 229623).

72nd Bowring Open on Sunday, October 5, from 11am with few of 32 spaces left. First prize £500, entries £15 to Carol Faulkner (07939 902291).

Trench Mixed Doubles for 32 pairs on Sunday, October 5, with vacancies at £20 in qualifier at 9.30am. Last 8 to contest a £300 first prize from 5pm. Ring Siobhan Harding on 07580 111794.