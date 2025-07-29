Bowls round-up: Two-horse title race continues between Castlefields and Sir J Bayley

Castlefields made it 13 wins a row after beating the side sitting 12th in the division by a 217-178 aggregate score line.

Ashley Wellings secured an impressive 21-3 victory for Castlefields, while Gary Neal also registered a 21-5 triumph to help maintain Castlefields' position at the league summit.

Matthew Ealey achieved the best result for Bylet with a 21-5 win over Adam Jones.

Second-place Sir J Bayley did close the gap to four points with a 9-3 success at fifth-place Burway.

Pete Grimston finished proceedings with an unrivalled 21-9 score-line to help propel Sir J Bayley to a 244-181 aggregate win.

As for hosts Burway, Liam Dovey secured their best result, winning 21-16 against Tom Roden. That result condemned them to back-to-back defeats and a third loss from their last four matches.

Wrockadine Wood made it three wins in a row over Wem USC but still trail the top two by 22 points.

The Wrockites romped to a 10-2 home victory after cruising to a 238-174 aggregate success.

Sam Millward collected the biggest win of the match after beating Carl Pawloski 21-8.

There were also 21-10 victories for Scott Moseley and Rob Roden, while Colin Smith achieved by far the best result for visitors Wem USC with a 21-10 triumph.

Wem USC dropped to 11th in the table after victories for St Georges and Meole Brace.

St Georges condemned bottom-place Horshay to a resounding 11-1 defeat, winning 247-173 on aggregate.

Martin Gaut tabled an unrivalled 21-6 success while there were 21-7 and 21-8 for Steve Pessall and Chris Ward respectively.

John Roberts Jr scored the only win for Horeshay by a 21-16 score-line and that defeat, which ended a run of back-to-back wins, leaves them 10 points adrift of second-bottom Hanmer.

Meole Brace emerged with a 9-3 victory over Hanmer to end a run of three successive defeats.

Tracy Bound produced an impressive 21-5 triumph against Graham Faulkner for Meole Brace and Mark Thomas conquered Matthew Beeston 21-9.

Colin Jones Jr registered the biggest win with a 21-11 success, as Hanmer finished on three points to edge further clear of Horeshay.

Inconsistency continues to undermine fourth-place Ifton's push at the top end of the table after they fell to a defeat against Highley.

Ifton lost 8-4 and 224-187 on aggregate at Highley, as they suffered their second defeat in three games.

John Heath and Jacob Ash recorded resounding 21-6 wins for Highley and Oliver Jones produced a 21-11 triumph for visitors Ifton.

Elsewhere, seventh-place Hanwood trail Highley by just a single point after romping to a 10-2 home victory in their midtable clash against Adderley.

Andrew Jones scored an unmatched 21-7 for Hanwood, as fellow teammate Glyn Wellings prevailed 21-8.

There were also 21-10 wins for Craig Ashley and Phil Lyttle as Hanwood emerged victorious by a 247-167 on aggregate score-line.