Bowls round-up: Junior boom reaps its rewards

Young Sir John Bayley Club duo Salvatori Farruggio and Harris Needham produced a great comeback to win the league’s Fletcher Junior Doubles on at Trench.

“They trailed Jack Cooke and Ellis Griffiths of Shrewsbury club Prince of Wales Hotel 15-7 in the final and then 20-15, but Salvatori & Harris never gave up and ran out, finishing with a three at the last end,” said a league spokesman.

In the semi-finals the title winners beat Sir John Bayley team mates Tom Clarke & Pietro Farruggio 21-5, while the Prince pair had their own comeback against Logan Church & Jordan Millman (Sinclair), recovering from 16-10 down to win 18.

“Thank you to all juniors who took part, nine pairs was the best entry we’ve had for this competition for a while, and thank you to Trench for hosting and to Brenda Slingo for helping run the competition,” added the spokesman.

Market Drayton senior knockout

Calverhall will fly the flag for the second division in Thursday afternoon's semi-finals of the Market Drayton Senior Citizens Bowling League’s main team knockout.

They will have a handicap advantage of 12 shots when they face first division Adderley B in the Eric Dobson K at the neutral venue of Audlem.

Top-flight rival rivals Adderley A and Tilstock meet in the other semi at Wollerton, in a rerun of last year’s four doubles final that Adderley won by nine shots at Prees.

The last four in the Geoff Brookes Knockout on Thursday are favourites Wem A versus Cheswardine at Tilstock and Audlem B against Slaters at Bridgewater.

Meanwhile, the Malpas Senior Citizens League is mourning the loss of former chairman Geoff Nevitt.

He passed away on July 21 and his funeral will be held at Wrexham Crematorium on Thursday, August 14, at 1.30pm.

Colwyn Festival

A Shropshire duo went close to winning a new competition launched at the start of this week’s £9,000 Colwyn Bowls Festival.

Ed Proudlove (Adderley) and Jordan Millman (Sinclair) made the semi-finals of Sunday’s inaugural Adult &Junior Pairs knockout on the North Wales coast.

They lost 21-14 to eventual runners-up Chris Slater and Haiden Williams on the day that most of the county’s contingent arrived, all hoping to qualify in various comps for finals day on Friday.