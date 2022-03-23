Wrockwardine Wood so close to reaching World Championship finals

Bowls stock

The County Cup holders won their opening tie in the eight-a-side knockout for the best bowls teams at Spen Victoria in Cleckheaton on Sunday.

And they held an early lead in the qualifier against Dearne Sports of South Yorkshire, with a place in the last eight on April 17 back at the West Yorkshire venue beckoning.

But despite sharing the eight games, the Wrockites missed out by four chalks – 144-140 – even though Stuart Rutter won 12-13 and there were 21-14 cards from Steve Broome and Liam Stevens. The Telford club had won their first game against Birchley St Marys of Merseyside by six shots, recovering from an early deficit 13 thanks to Stevens winning 21-9 and last man Josh Cotton playing well in the corners to win to 12 and seal the success.

Shropshire Premier League chief Rob Burroughs added: “Sir John Bayley’s Scott Simpson and Paul Evans both won for Willenhall Nordley but they lost out by six to Dearne Sports first game.