Shropshire league has new president

New president installed

Andy Smith of Chester Road was presented with the president’s chain at the Salop Leisure Shropshire Premier League’s March meeting at Meole Brace BC.

“We would like to thank Andy for becoming our president and hope that he enjoys his role with the league,” said spokesman Rob Burroughs. “Andy has played in the league for Chester Road since 2008, playing nearly 450 games for the club, and became a senior county selector for Shropshire in 2019.”

Clubs were asked at the meeting to consider hosting the Shropshire Junior Merit on Saturday, July 2, and were told the Mike Hinton Pairs will be held on Saturday, October 1, at a Telford venue.

Whitchurch League big guns Adderley have again accepted an invitation to play in the Barlows Fire & Security Alan Mayhew Trophy while Telepost have also been invited to take part in the six home-six away KO.

“There are four new players to be inducted into the Hall of Fame and two new life members of the league to be announced,” added Burroughs.