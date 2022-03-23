Notification Settings

Ludlow League is staying with 10-a-side teams

By Nick ElwellBowls

New sponsor, new chairman and sticking with 10-aside fixtures – the signs are promising for the future of the Ludlow Bowling League.

The league’s 2022 launch meeting was held at Burway BC and secretary Steve Burmingham (CORR) was a happy man afterwards as there had been a proposal to cut matches to eight bowlers per side.

“The meeting went pretty well, all things considered,” he said.

“It is now an eight team league as Bromfield and Mortimer have had to drop out due to low numbers, but it remains 10-a-side.

“We have a new league chairman in Russell Davies, who has stepped in to help out - and he has already helped with a new league sponsor as well.

“So we are now sponsored by local car dealership Ludlow Motors and thus have become the Ludlow Motors Ludlow Bowls League.

“Apart from that, there wasn't much else to discuss and we are all geared up to start the season next month (first fixtures on Thursday, April 28).”

Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

