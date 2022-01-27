Callum Wraight targets seventh straight Panel triumph

Wraight in action

The Shrewsbury star made it six successive wins at the Red Lion, Westhoughton, home of the British Professional Panel when he beat Lee Johnstone 41-33.

And the 35-year-old will aim to be in seventh heaven tomorrow afternoon when he takes on Billy Speed, looking to extend a run at the Bolton area venue that has included wins over two of his biggest rivals in the sport, Simon Coupe and Wayne Ditchfield.

Wraight’s fortunes in the winter sweeps at Spen Victoria have not been so good, but he looks set to try again on Saturday at the Cleckheaton club.

As for last weekend’s round 15, a Spen spokesman said: “Over 50 hardy bowlers entered what was the penultimate regular Winter Sweeps.

“The competitive nature of them was underlined by the fact that the two finalists from the previous week both fell at the first hurdle, Adam Mellor taking care of Ryan Clark and Allan Rushton making Callum Wraight’s visit a fruitless one.”

The Castlefields man continues to make plans for the 2022 summer season, accepting an invitation to play in the Craig Roberts Memorial at Rhos Park on Thursday, August 4, as part of the Conwy Festival.