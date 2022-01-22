North Shropshire Parks Winter Bowls series returns

Bowls

The two greens at Greenfields will host round 16, another day of solely 13-up round robin games, with sessions starting at 9am and 1pm.

“Bowlers are handicapped and entry is open to everyone, at a cost of £5, by contacting me,” said series organiser Jamie Brookes.

Looking ahead, Brookes has now organised the 2021-22 Series Finals Day for Sunday, April 10, adding: “Bowlers must enter a minimum of five separate dates to qualify for the supplementary competition.”

Also tomorrow, Castlefields star Rich Goddard will head to Wigan to compete in the 32-strong Garswood qualifier on the new £5,500 Grange Valley Tour.

Talbot Trophy holder Goddard will play Jack Clayton in round one, with the last eight to qualify for finals day at Bar Lane in Bolton in early March.