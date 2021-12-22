Shropshire Premier Bowls League looking for new chairman after Mark Shore steps down

Shropshire Bowls

Hanwood’s Mark Shore has decided to end his short reign at the head of the Salop Leisure Shropshire Premier League.

His decision was announced at the league’s latest meeting – after a Covid-curtailed season – and a statement from Nesscliffe-based Shore has just been released on the Premier website.

“I have considered my position now the heat of the situations have died down and I have come to the same conclusion - that now is the correct time to stand down as chairman of the league,” said the statement.

Shore did not into detail, but was quick to pay tribute to the league’s key officers – secretary Martin Gaut and the multi-titled Rob Burroughs.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed most parts of the position, in particular working with you two,” he added.

“The league is blessed to have two individuals who do their best to ensure the league is run in a fair and competitive manner.

“I wish you both every success going forward and hope you find a good chairman to support you.

“You and others are aware of the reasons behind my decision, but those reasons are best left in 2021 and we look forward to a full competitive 2022 season.”

Anyone interested in the role is asked to contact Gaut or Burroughs, the chairman’s duties including to chair three meetings a year, produce a report for the AGM and have the casting vote if any vote is level.