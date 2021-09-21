Castlefields close the gap after Bayley drop points

Bowls

Shrewsbury side Castlefields closed the gap at the summit to just three points with three games to play – including a Wednesday and Friday double-header this week – with a dominant home victory as Bayley unexpectedly dropped points.

Telford leaders Bayley still edged to a victory over bottom side Highley, but by just a narrow margin of 7-5 after the sides drew 5-5 for games.

Sir J Bayley took the two bonus winning points due to a winning aggregate score of 179-158.

Paul Evans managed a big 21-4 score over Highley’s Sean Lockley, but the visitors, who have won just four of 19 games this season and are 20 points adrift at the foot of the table, picked up a very welcome five points from Geoff Wylde, Darren Handley, Stuart Gittings, Reece Farr and David East.

Castlefields made easier work of their home contest against Chester Road, in which they prevailed big 8-2 (203-159) winners.

Rich Goddard beat Gary Beff 21-10 while there were also good wins for Russ Pugh, Andrew Judson, Paul Williams and Kevin Price.

Castlefields and Bayley are both on the road in midweek. They head to Meole Brace and St George’s, respectively.

Hanwood remain third with a comfortable 28-point buffer to rivals below after a fine win on the road at second-bottom Wem USC.

The sides drew five games each but visitors Hanwood were 182-163 aggregate winners, with Gary Neal (21-8) and Mark Shore (21-11) standouts.

St George’s recorded one of the results of the week after coming out on the right side of an extremely tight clash at Hanmer 7-3.

While the Telford visitors enjoyed four extra winners, the tight aggregate scoreline of 176-172 highlighted a competitive evening.

The Saints’ best result was tied four ways between Martin Gaut, Tony Rhodes, John Cooke and Ian Gaut all registering 21-15 wins. Mike Gilpin enjoyed a 21-5 win for Hanmer.

St George’s claim the two bonus points for winning away and climb to ninth. Hanmer stay fourth.

Wrockwardine Wood picked up a good aggregate home victory over fifth-placed Meole Brace in an even encounter.

Jamie Wyer’s 21-6 victory was a stand-out result for the Wrockites, who prevailed 190-164, following a tie of five games apiece.

Bylet climbed one place to 10th, leapfrogging Wem in doing so, thanks to an 8-2 hammering of Ifton.

Rob Fuller impressed with a 21-8 win over Dave Dicky Jones. Scott Harries and Ian Hopson were also good winners.