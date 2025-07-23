Bowls round-up: Duo are no strangers to success

And together the Monkmoor and Prince of Wales Hotel combination won the 2025 version that was contested by 24 pairs at the Prince Hotel.

They beat father and son pair, Andy and Jack Cook of Monkmoor, 21-19 in a gripping final.

“Steve previously won the title in 2022 and Danny in 2007, thus now matching his late father Graeme’s record of winning it twice (2006 and 2019),” said league spokesman Ian Payne.

“Dan and Steve had close games all the way through, first overcoming Michael Cooper & Emmet McKinley 21-18, then Rhys Jones & Kieran Griffiths 21-14 and Lewis Hanmer & Lee Walmsley 21-18 in the semi-finals, when Andy and edged out Rich and Ben Carr 21-20.”

---

Shropshire could soon have a second bowls team competing in the British Parks County Championship.

Moves to form a South Shropshire Parks Association have been unveiled which would ultimately see them competing in the 12 home-12 away British event alongside North Shropshire.

A spokesman for the Hendra Healthcare Ludlow League said: “The committee of the league have received a proposal from Harry Parsonage about creating a South Shropshire Parks Association a set up, with the league affiliating itself to it.

“We feel it is important to discuss this with all league bowlers and have decided that an EGM is required - and the only date available to us all is Monday, July 28, at Burway Bowling Club with a 7.30pm start.”

All of the league’s seven teams and each committee member will have a vote that night to see if it is something that is viable or not.

Elsewhere in the county, Rhys Griffiths is aiming to launch an Oswestry team to play in the Federation league, which also has 12 home-12 away matches on Sunday afternoons.

North Shropshire missed out on a place in the semi-finals of this year’s British Parks Senior County Championship, finishing bottom of section B with the three teams separated by just two points.

---

Prize guys – Junior Merit champion Rhys Jordan and (right) consolation winner Rowan Fuller with County Deputy President Andy Jones

The promising signs have been there for a while and now Rhys Jordan has fulfilled his promise to be crowned Shropshire Junior Merit champion.

Hadnall bowler Jordan triumphed at Bicton when an increased entry of 21 under-18s contested the main title and the Peter Ashton consolation knockout.

After a breakthrough season on the junior scene last year, Jordan gained revenge for losing to Dan Corbett in the 2024 County Junior Trials final, beating him Saturday’s crunch clash 21-19.

Jordan, now playing division one bowls in both the Whitchurch and Tanners Shropshire leagues, turned around 3-6 and 13-18 deficits, then almost running out as he nudged his way to win after 30 ends.

Corbett (St Georges), winner of the consolation trophy last year at Tilstock, beat Jordon Millman (Sinclair) 21-17 in the semi-finals while Jordan defeated Jamie Pritchard (Horsehay) 21-12.

The 10 players that lost their first round games in the main Merit headed by out on to the village club’s green for the consolation event which was won by Rowan Fuller of Wrockwardine Wood.

Final rival Billy Walmsley (Prince of Wales Hotel) was soon under pressure at 13-5 down and Fuller completed a 21-9 success in 20 ends.

Competition Secretary, Mike Potter thanked Bicton BC for their hospitality, the parents and players, adding: “Both Rhys and Dan will represent Shropshire in the Britain Junior Merit finals day, when it is also hoped Jordan and Jamie will join them as reserves. “

County Deputy President Andy Jones, who picked his home club to stage the Merit, made the presentation of prizes.